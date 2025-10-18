Sunday to start dry before winds pick up, rain develops later in the afternoon

It’s mild and pleasant this evening. There will be increasing clouds tonight, and it won’t be as chilly, with temperatures in the low-60s.

Sunday will start dry with clouds. Winds will pick up ahead of the next front that will move through later in the day. Rain will develop in the afternoon, along with the chance for a few gusty storms between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. The main concern is the possibility of damaging winds with a strong to severe storm. Make sure to check the latest forecast and stay weather aware.

Cooler air will follow this system with highs around 60 degrees and breezy conditions Monday. A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out. Then, even cooler air will sink in for the middle of the week with highs in the mid-50s.

