Sunny again on Tuesday, then wet weather moves in

PITTSBURGH — Enjoy another day of sunny skies with a fall-like feel in the air on Tuesday, then gear up for a stretch of wet, windy and chilly weather to close the week.

Highs on Tuesday will be a few degrees cooler, but the sunshine will set up a great day for checking out the fall leaves. In most of our area, leaves are near peak color and, unfortunately, the incoming wet, windy weather may bring many of them down.

A slow-moving system will push rain back into the area late Wednesday, with off-and-on steady rain at times through Friday.

Steady rain should taper to a few showers for Halloween, with most areas drying out by trick-or-treat time. It will be chilly, though, so have the layers under the costumes as temps may only be in the upper 40s.

