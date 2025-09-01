Sunny, seasonable end to summer

PITTSBURGH — It’s a near perfect end to summer today with seasonable temperatures and low humidity! Highs should push into the upper 70s despite some afternoon clouds mixing in.

The nights won’t be as chilly going forward, with lows more commonly in the 50s rather than the 40s we had over the weekend. The dry weather lasts into Tuesday and most of Wednesday.

A cold front will slice through the area on Thursday, bringing a line of showers and possibly some gusty thunderstorms. Behind the front, we will trend cooler and breezy throughout the weekend with a shower not impossible late Friday into Saturday.

After another cool weekend, it does appear a warm-up is in store for the second week of the month.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group