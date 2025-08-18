Sunny, warm but comfortable Monday

PITTSBURGH — It will be sunny and warm but comfortable on Monday afternoon. Highs will be near average in the low 80s with lower humidity today.

Tuesday will be much warmer and slightly more humid; temperatures will jump back to the upper 80s. Showers and a few storms are possible overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be humid with the chance for isolated showers and storms again later in the day.

The end of the work week will be warm in the 80s with decreasing humidity for Friday.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Get the latest updates and alerts on your phone with the Severe Weather Team 11 app.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group