Sunny and warm conditions expected during Steelers’ home opener

PITTSBURGH — Expect a sunny and very warm day to close out the weekend. There won’t be much wind around the area to help cool you off, either.

Make sure you have plenty of sunscreen and water if heading to the Steelers’ home opener against the Seahawks.

This extended dry stretch is likely to continue into much of next week, with much of our area remaining very dry or experiencing a moderate drought.

There does look to be a chance for some rain next weekend, but it will be scattered at best.

