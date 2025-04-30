Sunny weather breaks on Wednesday after severe storm bashes area on Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — You can expect a break between storm systems today. It will be sunny, calm and comfortable for those cleaning up storm damage this afternoon, with highs reaching the upper 60s around 70 degrees.

If you are spending time outside today, make sure to stay safe in the sun with SPF, a hat, sunglasses and find shade if possible.

Another warmup is expected on Thursday ahead of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. A few storms could become strong to severe but widespread damage like we saw Tuesday is not expected at this time. However, severe storms could produce strong wind gusts and heavy downpours. Make sure to check the latest forecast for updates.

Cloudy conditions with on-and-off showers are expected on Friday and into the start of the weekend. Cooler air will continue to filter in starting Friday for the weekend. Gusty winds will also be expected around 20-25 mph. Dry weather looks to move back in on Sunday for the Pittsburgh Marathon.

Get the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Make sure to download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest weather alerts and updates.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group