Sunny with less humidity on Sunday

Drier air continues to filter into the region and will lead to a less humid day today. Temperatures will be slightly cooler than average but expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon.

Humidity is back for Monday and Tuesday along with the chance for stray afternoon showers or storms, mainly from Pittsburgh points southeast.

A big headline this week will be the drop in temperature as a cold front moves through Tuesday night. Highs for Wednesday and Thursday may not get out of the lower 70s with overnight lows down near 50. No big rain-makers coming our way anytime soon.

