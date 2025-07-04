Sunshine, comfortable weather for 4th of July celebrations

PITTSBURGH — Enjoy the sunshine and comfortable conditions today! Some of us are waking up to the 50s this morning but most neighborhoods will bounce back into the mid-80s this afternoon...very close to average for early July.

Humidity levels will start to rise Saturday. An incoming disturbance may trigger isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon. While they may be slow-moving, most areas are expected to remain dry. We’ll dial up the heat both days this weekend with heat indices as high as the mid-90s Sunday afternoon.

Next week will turn more unsettled with high humidity and a daily chance for thunderstorms starting Monday.

Stay safe this holiday weekend!

