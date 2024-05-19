Sunshine, summer-like temperatures expected for next several days

PITTSBURGH — Open those pools! We’ll see lots of sunshine today and temperatures again pushing into the 80s this afternoon. Mostly clear skies tonight will allow lows to dip into the upper 50s for most of us Monday morning.

As a south wind starts to take over, highs will get a little warmer each day through Tuesday. By then, some of us may get close to 90 degrees, with plenty of sunshine expected. You’ll notice a little more humidity by then, too. The next cold front will approach the area late Wednesday. Depending on the exact timing, we may have to watch for another round of strong storms.

Temperatures turn a little more seasonable for late week, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

