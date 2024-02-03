Local

Sunshine turns cold Saturday morning into mild afternoon

By Adis Juklo, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — Grab the heavy winter coat, as temperatures have dipped below freezing for the first time in over ten days. Despite the chilly and cloudy start, we’ll open the skies to plenty of sun this afternoon, with highs again a good 7-9 degrees above normal.

With high pressure and dry air in place, we’ll see a large variation in temperature from day to night this weekend. Lows Sunday morning will be in the mid-20s for some, but many of us will get close to 50 by the afternoon. This pattern will last into early next week with no rain or snow in sight.

The next chance for rain probably won’t come until the end of next week, with temperatures likely to exceed 50 degrees for at least a day or two before a possible flip to a more wintry pattern by mid-month.

