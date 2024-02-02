Support women’s heart health and Go Red on Friday

PITTSBURGH — Everyone is urged to wear red on Friday and rally together against the number one killer of women - cardiovascular disease.

It’s National Go Red Day, the first Friday in February, which is American Heart Month. The goal of National Go Red Day is to raise awareness and spread education to save more women’s lives.

“National Wear Red Day is about more than kicking off American Heart Month, it’s about women coming together and demanding more when it comes to the health and well-being of our communities,” said Leeanna McKibben, DHA, MSN, volunteer board chairperson, Greater Pittsburgh.

A number of buildings in the city of Pittsburgh will light up red Friday night to celebrate, including:

Acrisure Stadium

Highmark Building

City/County Building

According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 killer of women. In fact, nearly 45% of women over age 20 are living with some form of cardiovascular disease.

People are encouraged to learn CPR because sudden cardiac arrest is a leading cause of death.

American Heart Association Greater Pittsburgh is bringing together 100 women (and men) in red to learn hands-only CPR at an event in Gateway Center on Friday.

Channel 11′s Susan Koeppen, who survived sudden cardiac arrest back in 2011, will be there.

If you’re wearing red Friday, you’re asked to share your pictures online using online using #WearRedDay, #WearRedAndGive and #GoRedforWomen.

The Channel 11 Morning News team all joined in.

❤️ We’re rocking the red this morning! It’s “National Wear Red Day” for the American Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women”. Rock that red, Pittsburgh!!! https://t.co/fPa3CkWTdu #wpxi @GoRedForWomen pic.twitter.com/Kh219qommM — Katherine Amenta WPXI (@kamenta) February 2, 2024

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group