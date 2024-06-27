Surge of travelers at Pittsburgh International Airport prompts changes to TSA checkpoints

Changes are coming to Pittsburgh International Airport’s checkpoints this summer.

Long lines on Monday morning resulted in frustration and some missed flights.

Transportation Security Administration attributes the recent surge in travelers to additional flights added by the airlines. Those booked on early morning flights are now advised to get to the airport terminal at least two to three hours before their scheduled departure time because the checkpoint lanes are the most crowded between 4 and 7 a.m.

This busy summer travel season has resulted in longer TSA security lines nationwide, including at PIT. As a result, the TSA is making some changes to the checkpoint's operation locally during the early morning rush hours.



Starting on July 8 from 4 to 7 a.m. Mondays through… pic.twitter.com/PGevBdP1JO — Pittsburgh International Airport (@PITairport) June 27, 2024

TSA announced Thursday it is adjusting passenger flow to facilitate checkpoint efficiency and improve the customer experience. Starting on July 8, between the hours of 4 and 7 a.m., Mondays through Fridays, the alternate security checkpoint will be dedicated exclusively to travelers enrolled in TSA PreCheck who are ticketed to fly out of the airport. PreCheck lanes at the main checkpoint will not be open during that time.

The move will speed up the screening process, maximize space and minimize line wait times for all travelers at both checkpoints, TSA says. TSA piloted the change for a few days last month to see if it would improve passenger flow and the agency decided to move forward with the change in early July.

TSA PreCheck passengers should proceed directly to the alternate checkpoint on the departures level as opposed to going to the main checkpoint Monday through Friday from 4 a.m. to 7 a.m.

After 7 a.m., a TSA PreCheck lane will be available at the main checkpoint through 8 p.m. The alternate checkpoint may reopen during the day on an as-needed basis, dependent on passenger volume to serve both TSA PreCheck and non-TSA PreCheck travelers.

CLEAR passengers should still proceed to the main checkpoint.

PIT’s new terminal, expected to open in 2025, will alleviate checkpoint capacity issues, TSA says.

The high passenger volume is a nationwide trend. On June 23, TSA screened 2.99 million travelers, setting a record for the most people screened in a single day in TSA’s 22-year history. Seven of TSA’s top 10 busiest days in history have taken place since mid-May.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group