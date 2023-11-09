Surveillance video captures vandalism across multiple blocks on South Side

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for the vandals who apparently stole spray paint from a work truck and proceeded to cause a significant amount of damage across several South Side blocks.

Channel 11 spotted multiple trucks, cars, homes and even a business that had been splashed with a dark brown paint on and around the 2700 block of Jane Street.

Neighbors provided Channel 11 with surveillance footage that’s being shared on social media. One shows a male approach a Ring camera just after midnight Wednesday and spray paint the lens. Another video depicts four people walking together and spraying vehicles.

“It’s a shame,” said one lifelong South Side resident, who told Channel 11 that the targeted blocks are typically quiet. “I tell everyone this is our secret, this end is our secret.”

Channel 11 spoke with one victim whose family had both of their vehicles spray painted. Fortunately, she said that they managed to clean the paint off on their own. Another woman, whose home had a racial slur painted on it, told us that the situation is unsettling.

No arrests had been made at the time this article was published. Pittsburgh detectives are investigating. Anyone who recognizes the males depicted within the videos or who otherwise has information on these crimes is asked to call (412) 488-8330 extension 304.

