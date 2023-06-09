Survey shows workers considering career moves despite possible recession concerns

WASHINGTON D.C. — Warnings of a possible recession are causing many workers to feel uncertain about their job security, according to a recent Bankrate survey.

It also shows those same workers are taking some action.

“Workers are definitely shifting the way that they think about work, they have new priorities,” said Sarah Foster, Bankrate analyst.

The numbers show about one in three people working nationwide is worried.

However, it finds that many of these same employees say they’re also likely to make at least one career move soon. This includes quitting a job, negotiating for a raise or more flexibility, relocating for a job and searching for a new position.

“Workers aren’t letting these recession fears stop them from taking advantage of this historically hot labor market,” said Foster.

These findings also show Black and Hispanic workers are more likely than White workers to say they’ll make a career decision within the next 12 months.

“We’ve often thought that hot labor markets, that tight labor markets are kind of like a tide that lifts all boats, and that historically speaking, these disadvantaged groups are able to reap the benefits of them,” said Foster.

This comes as job openings are increasing nationwide. U.S Department of Labor data shows those numbers jumped to more than 10 million openings as of this past spring. The includes positions in retail, health care and transportation.

Turning to employers, foster says these findings may be helpful for them too.

“I think it just shows that companies need to think carefully about the kind of work environment they’re cultivating,” said Foster.

You can find the full survey here: https://www.bankrate.com/banking/federal-reserve/workers-keep-taking-action-amid-possible-recession/

