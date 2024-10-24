Local

Suspect arrested in Penn Hills after chase that began at CVS in New Kensington, police say

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
A man has died after he was found in a chemical tank in Elizabethtown, Kentucky on Tuesday.

Suspect arrested in Penn Hills after chase that began at CVS in New Kensington, police say (Daniel - stock.adobe.com)

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A suspect is in custody after a chase that started at CVS in New Kensington on Wednesday.

According to Plum police, investigators tried to make a traffic stop at the CVS when the vehicle drove away.

Police chased the vehicle onto Coxcomb and Kerr roads. The chase continued onto Milltown Road and Kellywood Manor and was terminated, police said.

The suspect kept driving and their car ended up striking another vehicle head-on.

The suspect ran away on foot to the Penn Hills area.

Police found the suspect in a backyard in Penn Hills where he was arrested. The driver of the vehicle that was hit by the suspect’s car was shaken up, but not injured, police said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Driver of Serra Catholic school van had cocaine in his system at time of deadly crash, sources say
  • Man stabbed, killed on Montour Trail was Liquor Enforcement Officer for Pennsylvania State Police
  • Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Point Breeze
  • VIDEO: 2nd worker charged as police continue to investigate abuse allegations at Butler County day care
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read