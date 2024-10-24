Suspect arrested in Penn Hills after chase that began at CVS in New Kensington, police say

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A suspect is in custody after a chase that started at CVS in New Kensington on Wednesday.

According to Plum police, investigators tried to make a traffic stop at the CVS when the vehicle drove away.

Police chased the vehicle onto Coxcomb and Kerr roads. The chase continued onto Milltown Road and Kellywood Manor and was terminated, police said.

The suspect kept driving and their car ended up striking another vehicle head-on.

The suspect ran away on foot to the Penn Hills area.

Police found the suspect in a backyard in Penn Hills where he was arrested. The driver of the vehicle that was hit by the suspect’s car was shaken up, but not injured, police said.

