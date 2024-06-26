Suspect in car thefts arrested after stealing gun, other items in Aliquippa, police say

A suspected car thief was arrested after police in Aliquippa say he stole items, including a gun, from vehicles in the city.

Officers were called to the area of Polk Street on Tuesday for a report of a theft from a car.

It was reported a man, later identified by officers as Francis Morrison, 33, entered a vehicle, stole items and left in a silver Nissan SUV.

Another victim also reported a gun was stolen from his home.

After reviewing surveillance footage, officers saw Morrison outside a convenience store. He fled on foot but was quickly taken into custody, police said. He had the stolen items and drug paraphernalia but threw the stolen gun, which was later recovered.

Officers discovered the vehicle Morrison was driving had been stolen, according to a police report.

Police say Morrison is a suspect in the recent thefts of other vehicles. Those cases are still under investigation.

Morrison was placed in the Beaver County Jail on several charges including theft of a motor vehicle, theft of a firearm, resisting arrest and criminal trespass.

