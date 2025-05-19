Suspected cocaine dealer arrested in McKeesport by district attorney’s office

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A man suspected of dealing cocaine was arrested Monday by members of the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Narcotics Enforcement Team.

Layton Jordan, 26, of McKeesport, is facing several charges, including possession and intent to deliver.

According to the criminal complaint, officers executed search warrants to search Jordan’s person, his car and his home. Police recovered a bag of suspected cocaine and $435 in cash from Jordan, as well as two bags of suspected cocaine from his home and a bag of marijuana from his car.

“I’m proud of the work of our DANET officers and their continued commitment to protecting our community and our residents’ safety,” said District Attorney Stephen A. Zappala, Jr.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group