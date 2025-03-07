Suspected drug dealer arrested at house in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — New Castle police arrested a suspected drug dealer on Thursday.

Officers served a warrant at a house on the 1600 block of Hanna Street in the City of New Castle at 6 a.m.

Juel Demetrius Lewis Jr., who police said is also known as “BEAR” was arrested inside the house.

195.1 grams of heroin, 73.1 grams of cocaine, 17 oxycodone tablets, 3 digital weigh scales, 3 cell phones, a shotgun, a handgun and nearly $6,000 in cash were also found inside, police said.

“This is another example of the exceptional teamwork and dedication of the numerous agencies working together to keep our community safe. The New Castle Police Department takes great pride in the continuing hard work the many investigators that strive to reach that goal,” the New Castle Police Department said.

