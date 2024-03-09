Suspected fentanyl found after driver arrested for driving impaired, Mount Lebanon police say

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — Suspected fentanyl was found in a vehicle after a man was arrested for allegedly driving impaired in Mount Lebanon, according to police.

Police were called to Cochran Road on Wednesday for reports of a vehicle stopped and the driver passed out behind the wheel.

Once on scene, police officers removed the driver from the vehicle. Police said the driver exhibited signs of impairment after undergoing a sobriety test.

The driver, who has not been identified, was arrested at the scene.

While searching the vehicle, police found more than 50 bags of suspected fentanyl.

The driver is charged with driving under the influence, traffic violations and drug offenses.

