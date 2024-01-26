Suspected wrong-way crash injures 2 in Glassport

GLASSPORT, Pa. — Two people were injured in a suspected wrong-way crash in Glassport Friday.

According to Allegheny County police, the head-on crash happened on the Mansfield Bridge at 3:17 p.m.

A man driving a black Honda SUV was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

A woman driving a red Hyundai sedan was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police said preliminary information indicates the Hyundai drove the wrong way onto the bridge and hit the Honda.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

