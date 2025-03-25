Suspicious brush fires in Bethel Park possibly caused by kids playing in woods, firefighters say

Bethel Park firefighters say they put out suspicious fires on Sunday.

The Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Company says crews were called to a wooded area between Boxer Drive and Dalmation Drive for several suspicious fires.

It took firefighters around an hour to put out the flames located over 100 yards from the roadway.

The department believes the fires may have been caused by kids playing in the woods earlier in the day, so they’re urging parents to discuss the dangers of lighting fires with their families.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group