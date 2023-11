An overnight crash in Homewood left car parts strewn all over the road.

The single-vehicle accident happened around 1:40 a.m. in the area of Lincoln Avenue and Apple Street.

Channel 11 saw an SUV with the front bumper and a tire missing and the windshield cracked.

Officials told us no one was injured.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group