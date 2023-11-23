SUV drives into Millvale townhouse

MILLVALE, Pa. — An SUV drove into a townhouse in Millvale on Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Sheridan Street at 8:41 p.m.

BREAKING: Firefighters & EMS in Millvale are working to pull out an SUV that crashed into a house on Sheridan St. Police chief says no one was hurt. ⁦@WPXI⁩ pic.twitter.com/6nQLX1An1W — Antoinette DelBel (@AnnieDelBel) November 23, 2023

Police said the SUV, which was driven by a rideshare driver, pulled out in front of another car as it was crossing through a nearby intersection. The SUV spun and went through the garage of the home.

Crews made sure the structure was sound before removing the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

