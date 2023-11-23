Local

SUV drives into Millvale townhouse

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

SUV drives into Millvale house

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

MILLVALE, Pa. — An SUV drove into a townhouse in Millvale on Wednesday night.

>>> CLICK HERE to see photos from the scene <<<

Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Sheridan Street at 8:41 p.m.

Police said the SUV, which was driven by a rideshare driver, pulled out in front of another car as it was crossing through a nearby intersection. The SUV spun and went through the garage of the home.

Crews made sure the structure was sound before removing the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Mon Incline out of service ‘until further notice’
  • Petition claims Washington’s 1st Black mayor-elect inflated votes
  • Steelers fans react to Matt Canada’s firing
  • VIDEO: ‘It’s a devastating loss’: Family, friends remember mother of 2 killed in Washington County crash
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Penn

    Most Read