Allegheny County SWAT was called to Penn Hills Thursday afternoon to assist with a barricaded suspect, but was called off after no one was located inside the home.

Units were called to the 1900 block of Leechburg Road before 1 p.m.

They cleared the call around 1:30 p.m.

