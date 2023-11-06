Local

SWAT called to Pittsburgh home after man allegedly threatens family

By WPXI.com News Staff

SWAT SWAT was called to a home on Blessing Street in the Hill District when a man who allegedly threatened a family member refused to come out.

PITTSBURGH — A SWAT situation in the city’s Hill District ended peacefully overnight.

Officers were called to a home in the 500 block of Blessing Street around 4:45 a.m. Monday for reports of a man threatening a family member. Family told police the man, who had five active arrest warrants, was off his medications and behaving erratically, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety report.

He refused to exit the home when officers arrived and SWAT was called.

SWAT was able to communicate with the man, who surrendered just after 5:30 a.m. He was taken to UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital.

