SWAT called to Pittsburgh neighborhood after shots fired

PITTSBURGH — SWAT was called to a home after shots were fired in a Pittsburgh neighborhood Monday morning.

It happened in the 6600 block of Rowan Street in the Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar section of the city before 10:30 a.m., according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Officials told Channel 11 that a male in crisis fired shots and neighbors called police. It wasn’t clear if he fired shots inside or outside.

Negotiators were working to make contact with him and family members were at the scene.

The male was taken into custody before 12:30 p.m. and he was evaluated by medics, according to officials. Pittsburgh Public Safety said he will receive assistance.

