Woman shot in city’s Crafton Heights; 1 taken into custody

PITTSBURGH — A woman is in critical condition after an overnight shooting in the city’s Crafton Heights. Officials say the person who shot her has been taken into custody.

Pittsburgh police responded to the 900 block of Woodlow Street just after 2 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

A 27-year-old woman was found in an apartment with a single gunshot wound to the head, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety report. Medics took her to Allegheny General Hospital in critical condition.

The victim was shot by a known male during a domestic dispute, according to the report. He fled the apartment and barricaded himself in a nearby apartment.

SWAT was called.

Just after 5 a.m., he surrendered and was taken into custody.

