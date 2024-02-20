Local

SWAT responds to incident in McKeesport

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

McKeesport Evans Avenue SWAT

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Police are on scene of an incident in McKeesport.

Allegheny County dispatchers tell Channel 11 police were called to Evans Avenue near 5th Avenue around 11:40 a.m.

A Channel 11 photographer on scene saw SWAT and Allegheny County police.

At this point, no one has been taken to area hospitals from the scene.

We have a crew at the scene and will provide live updates on Channel 11 starting at 4 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • ‘Wing coming apart’: Passengers land safely after plane damaged midflight
  • Search continues for 11-year-old who failed to make it to school bus stop
  • Popular local wedding venue shuts down, leaving many couples scrambling
  • VIDEO: Pittsburgh planning commission to vote on tiny homes for the homeless
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read