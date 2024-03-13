Man in custody after SWAT situation at Manchester high-rise apartment building

PITTSBURGH — A man is in custody after he barricaded inside a high-rise apartment building in Pittsburgh’s Manchester neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials told Channel 11 that SWAT teams were called to Hamlin Street at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to assist U.S. Marshals, who were serving a warrant for parole violation.

The suspect, Michael Allen Bailey, was barricaded on the seventh floor. He originally came to the door when U.S. Marshals arrived, but then barricaded himself inside, officials said.

There was a caregiver inside the apartment with Bailey but they were removed when SWAT arrived.

Bailey was taken into custody at around 4 p.m. He was checked by medics because gas was deployed and will be extradited to Butler County.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group