SWAT on scene for man barricaded inside home following domestic incident, officials say

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — SWAT, police and fire units are on the scene of a man possibly barricaded inside of a house in the area of Pittsburgh’s Homewood North and Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhoods.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, crews are stationed in the 7300 block of Stranahan Street.

Allegheny County 911 said units were called to the scene at around 6 p.m.

A male is believed to be barricaded inside of a house with access to weapons following a domestic incident, officials said.

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

