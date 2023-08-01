SWAT on scene for man barricaded inside home following domestic incident, officials say

PITTSBURGH — SWAT, police and fire units are on the scene of a man possibly barricaded inside of a house in the area of Pittsburgh’s Homewood North and Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhoods.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, crews are stationed in the 7300 block of Stranahan Street.

Allegheny County 911 said units were called to the scene at around 6 p.m.

A male is believed to be barricaded inside of a house with access to weapons following a domestic incident, officials said.

Pittsburgh Police SWAT, EMS & Fire are in the 7300 block of Stranahan St. for a male believed to be barricaded inside with access to weapons following a domestic incident.



Updates will be provided when become available. pic.twitter.com/4EyDAR76sU — Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) July 31, 2023

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group