SWAT units on scene of barricaded warrant suspect in Homewood

PITTSBURGH — SWAT units are on the scene of a barricaded warrant suspect in Homewood.

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said SWAT is in the 7200 block of Felicia Way for a male warrant suspect who is not responding to verbal commands to leave a house.

This is a developing story and Channel 11 has a crew on the way to the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

