Swisshelm Park neighbors collect 1,500+ petition signatures against proposed residential complex

In May, Channel 11 covered the City of Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment meeting, during which a Toronto-based developer, The Craft Group, presented renderings of its planned housing complex to be built at the site of the former Irish Centre.

Since then, opponents formed a community action group, Frick Park Friends, and drafted a petition, hoping to block those efforts. Neighbors said they have their reasons for opposing the plan.

“This 162-unit building, with only 182 parking spots and no access to transportation, is going to create a safety and traffic hazard,” said Vicki Yann. “It’s on a windy road at a hairpin turn and part of the concerns that we have is a — the area zone — P for ‘Park.” What that area should be is a buffer zone between high-density residential areas and the park.”

Yann is talking about Frick Park, which butts up against the Forward Avenue site, as well as Nine Mile Run Stream. Craft is asking the zoning board for special permission to build there due to the building’s size and location.

“The developer is asking for four variances. The most concerning ones, obviously, are the building height, which is 87 feet, when only 40 feet of height is allowed in a ‘P’ zone.” Yann said.

In May, a spokesperson for Craft said the sale of the Irish Centre’s property is contingent on that zoning board approval.

Channel 11 reached out to Craft for a statement on Tuesday, but a representative said the company has no comment at this time.

In the meantime, Frick Park Friends collected more than 1,500 signatures and is encouraging neighbors in Swisshelm Park to reach out to the zoning board. The hearing is set for Aug. 3.

