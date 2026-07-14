Swissvale-Braddock Hills Regional Police Department swears in new chief, multiple new officers

SWISSVALE, Pa. — The Swissvale-Braddock Hills Regional Police Department has a new leader.

Officials swore David Zacchia in as chief at the Swissvale Fire Department on Monday night.

Zacchia has been serving as interim chief since March and has been a policeman for Swissvale since 2004.

His comments following his swearing-in were short, but committed.

“It’s my goal to move this department forward with these guys and girls,” Zacchia said.

Along with Zacchia’s appointment, four new full-time police officers were also sworn in.

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