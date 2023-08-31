Swissvale police asking for public’s help to find missing 82-year-old man

SWISSVALE, Pa. — Swissvale police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

According to police, Mack Williams, 82, was last seen on Aug. 30.

Williams is described as having dark skin with salt and pepper hair. He’s approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds.

Police said Williams may be driving a 2008 burgundy Suzuki LX7 with the Pennsylvania license plate MFX-5452.

The car was last seen in South Fayette Township on Aug. 30 in the area of Newberry Drive, police said.

Williams’ family is concerned due to him not having his medication on him, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Swissvale police through the Allegheny County Emergency Center at 412-473-3056.

