Sydney Sweeney and Travis Kelce help to boost American Eagle Outfitters into a positive quarter

PITTSBURGH — South Side-based American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) bounced back from a down quarter with the help of some celebrity-juiced marketing appeals from Sydney Sweeney and Travis Kelce.

Jay Schottenstein, executive chairman of the board and CEO of the company, was quick to credit the marketing campaigns of actress-of-the-moment Sweeney and NFL star Kelce for helping to improve customer engagement for the retailer.

“Fueled by stronger product offerings and the success of recent marketing campaigns with Sydney Sweeney and Travis Kelce, we have seen an uptick in customer awareness, engagement and comparable sales. We look forward to building on our progress and the continued strength of our iconic brands to drive higher profitability, long-term growth and shareholder value,” he said, in highlighting the company’s second quarter earnings.

The company achieved a 2% increase in operating income — $103 million — based on $1.28 billion in revenue for the quarter, which ranks as the second highest quarterly revenue in American Eagle’s history.

