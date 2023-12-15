T service to be disrupted this weekend starting Friday night

PITTSBURGH — The T service will be disrupted this weekend beginning on Friday night, Pittsburgh Regional Transit announced.

Those planning to take the T are advised to allow extra time from 8 p.m. Friday until the start of service on Monday, Dec. 18.

Riders traveling to Gateway, North Side or Allegheny stations will need to exit the T at Penn Station and board a free shuttle bus to Gateway.

A rail car will operate to the North Side and Allegheny stations.

During this time, outbound rail service from the North Shore to downtown will end at Gateway station. Riders heading tow the south hills should board a shuttle bus outside Gateway station.

PRT said riders should allow for 30 to 45 minutes of additional travel time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group