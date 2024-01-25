‘T’ service from South Hills to downtown Pittsburgh, North Shore disrupted this weekend

PITTSBURGH — The ‘T’ rail service will be disrupted from the South Hills to downtown Pittsburgh and the North Shore this weekend.

According to Pittsburgh Regional Transit, the disruption will last from 8 p.m. Friday until the start of service Monday.

Inbound service from the South Hills will end at Penn Station and Wood Street Station will be closed, PRT said.

Additionally, outbound service from the North Shore toward downtown and the South Hills will end at Gateway Station.

A free bus shuttle will run between Gateway and Penn Station, PRT said.

