Taco Bell employees save goats from harm in Edgeworth

EDGEWORTH, Pa. — Taco Bell employees helped protect some goats from potential harm on Sunday.

The workers believe the goats escaped from nearby Sewickley Academy.

Sewickley Academy shared a post on Facebook earlier this week showing they were bringing goats to their campus to spend a few weeks outside of Early Childhood.

The goats were there to help with landscaping and to entertain young students.

On Sunday, the workers said they found them outside of the Taco Bell on Ohio River Blvd. in Edgeworth.

The workers said they gathered the goats up and kept them safe until they could be retrieved.

Channel 11 contacted Sewickley Academy for more information and is waiting to hear back.

