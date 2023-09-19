Taken away: Steelers OLBs Watt, Highsmith wrestle victory from Browns

PITTSBURGH — One week after the Pittsburgh Steelers offense sputtered and died, and the team was gutted by injuries in a season-opening loss, with the Cleveland Browns coming to town for Monday Night Football, Mike Tomlin’s team needed someone to step up.

Enter the team’s all-everything outside linebacker duo of T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

Highsmith started the game by snagging a tipped Deshaun Watson pass and returning it for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage.

Read the full recap from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

