Tarentum Christmas tree vandalized

Hours after the town Christmas tree was decorated in Tarentum, it was vandalized.

You can see the top of the tree was broken off, but that isn’t ruining the holiday spirit.

The tree, in the middle of town, was decorated on Saturday morning by members of the Tarentum Recreation Board.

That night, the real beauty could be seen when the lights came on.

But just hours later, it was torn apart: pieces of tree on the ground, along with bulbs tossed everywhere, the star shoved inside the tree.

As of now, police don’t know who did this.

The tree was re-decorated as best it could be.

Channel 11 talked with board President Carrie Fox, who has this to say to whoever tried to take the joy out of Christmas:

“Take pride in your community, you know. Realize that people take time to come out and do these things for you, you know, to benefit you, and so just take some pride and what you have here.”

