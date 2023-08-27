Tarentum police issue ‘suspicious activity alert’

TARENTUM, Pa. — The Tarentum Borough Police Department said they have received reports of suspicious activity of a person in an orange vest taking photos of multiple houses in the area.

The department is asking you to call them if you see this person. They’re also asking for reports of any vehicle information, including make and model, license plate numbers and other important descriptors.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tarentum police at 724-224-1515.

