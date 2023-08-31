Taylor Swift brings Eras Tour to the big screen with concert film

Did you miss your chance to see Taylor Swift when The Eras Tour came to town?

Or are you the biggest Swiftie around and wouldn’t miss the opportunity to witness the spectacle again?

Now, you’ll have your chance as Swift’s tour comes to movie theaters.

The superstar announced Thursday that the concert film “Taylor Swift - The Eras Tour” will open Oct. 13.

The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon 😆 Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at… pic.twitter.com/eKRqS8C7d1 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 31, 2023

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift said on social media.

Like the live shows, tickets are selling fast. Get more information here.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

