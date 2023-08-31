Local

Taylor Swift brings Eras Tour to the big screen with concert film

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Taylor Swift Taylor Swift performs at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Did you miss your chance to see Taylor Swift when The Eras Tour came to town?

PHOTOS: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour kicks off in Pittsburgh

Or are you the biggest Swiftie around and wouldn’t miss the opportunity to witness the spectacle again?

Now, you’ll have your chance as Swift’s tour comes to movie theaters.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Taylor Swift Pittsburgh concerts generate $46 million in direct spending, city tourism agency says

The superstar announced Thursday that the concert film “Taylor Swift - The Eras Tour” will open Oct. 13.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift said on social media.

Like the live shows, tickets are selling fast. Get more information here.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Smoke billows out of Harmar House, cause of fire under investigation
  • Popular restaurant abruptly closes, shocking staff and customers
  • 5 Pagan bikers arrested after alleged assault at Beaver County hotel
  • VIDEO: Pennsylvania Senate meets to hash out remaining budget items
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Thursday

    Most Read