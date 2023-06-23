Taylor Swift concerts, Juneteenth help give PRT highest ridership numbers in years

PITTSBURGH — Hotels and restaurants weren’t the only city establishments to benefit from Pittsburgh’s recent event-filled weekend with two sold-out Taylor Swift concerts and Juneteenth festivities.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit had its highest weekend ridership since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The #⃣'s are in!@taylorswift13 and Juneteenth events this past weekend helped us see the highest ridership weekend since the start of the pandemic! 😁 pic.twitter.com/esuvr2ErCL — Pittsburgh Regional Transit (@PGHtransit) June 22, 2023

PRT’s light-rail system ― the “T” ― took an estimated 85,000 people to and from Swift’s concerts at Acrisure Stadium on Friday and Saturday nights, nearly four times the average for a Friday and Saturday.

Several Juneteenth-related events downtown contributed to even more rides unaccounted for in their estimates.

“We knew there would be a lot of demand for public transit this past weekend, and I’m extremely proud of the way our teams stepped up,” said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman in a news release. “In addition to our employees, I want to thank riders for choosing to use public transit. The crowds this weekend, especially with so many young people, give us a lot of hope for the future of our industry.”

On Friday, light rail cars made 60 extra trips in addition to regular service to take an estimated 48,000 people to the show at Acrisure On Saturday, 62 extra trips and regular service took an estimated 37,000 fans to and from the concert.

Bus ridership is up 76% and rail ridership is up 380% compared to May 2020, according to PRT. Overall, ridership is slowly increasing but remains 40% below pre-pandemic levels.

