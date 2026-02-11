Local

Team USA earns gold & silver for women’s moguls

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com
APTOPIX Milan Cortina Olympics Freestyle Skiing United States' Elizabeth Lemley holds her gold medal while celebrating after winning the women's freestyle skiing moguls finals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) (Gregory Bull/AP)
Team USA had two athletes on the podium for women’s moguls!

Elizabeth Lemley, 20, won gold in her Olympic debut with a score of 82.30.

She’s followed by teammate Jaelin Kauf, who got a score of 80.77 and has now won back-to-back silver medals.

France’s Perrine Laffont took third with a score of 78.00.

Team USA now has 10 medals so far in the Winter Games, which puts them third overall — behind Norway’s 13 medals and Italy’s 11. Click here to find the latest medal count.

