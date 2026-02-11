Team USA earns gold & silver for women’s moguls

Team USA had two athletes on the podium for women’s moguls!

Elizabeth Lemley, 20, won gold in her Olympic debut with a score of 82.30.

Liz Lemley is as GOOD AS GOLD in her #WinterOlympics debut. 💪 pic.twitter.com/vTKIwtAsfW — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 11, 2026

She’s followed by teammate Jaelin Kauf, who got a score of 80.77 and has now won back-to-back silver medals.

Jaelin Kauf secures BACK-TO-BACK SILVER in women's moguls at the #WinterOlympics! 🥈 pic.twitter.com/hCMFfHPbZ6 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 11, 2026

France’s Perrine Laffont took third with a score of 78.00.

Team USA now has 10 medals so far in the Winter Games, which puts them third overall — behind Norway’s 13 medals and Italy’s 11. Click here to find the latest medal count.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group