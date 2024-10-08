Technology firms now account for almost a quarter of southwestern Pa. jobs, only 13.7% of businesses

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Technology Council published its annual “State of the Industry” report, showing both growth and losses for several of southwestern Pennsylvania’s tech sectors.

The annual report, which compiles data from about six different segments across 13 counties, found “mixed rates of growth” and a “continued downturn in IT and energy tech.” The report found that the region includes 10,367 establishments in technology, making up 13.7% of businesses, employing 283,779 individuals, accounting for more than 23.2% of the workforce.

The information technology cluster includes hardware, software and telecommunications. It did see a 7.5% increase in businesses between 2021 and 2023, rising from 1,814 establishments to 1,951. But all other data points trended down, including a 9.2% decrease in employment from 29,740 in 2021 to 26,986 in 2023, as well as a 6.6% decrease in average annual wages, from $128,294 in 2021 to $119,844. These trends differ from 2021, where the sector saw an increase in wages but a decrease in employees.

