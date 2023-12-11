Local

Teen arrested after attempted break-in, New Castle police say

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A teenager was arrested after attempting to break into a car in New Castle, police said.

According to police, the attempted break-in happened on Dec. 9 along Beckford Street.

The suspect reportedly fired a gun as he fled the scene while being chased by witnesses.

When police began checking the area, they saw a 17-year-old who fit the description of the suspect.

Police said the teenager jumped a fence and ran from officers.

He was found under a porch and taken into custody.

The teenager, who police did not name, is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

