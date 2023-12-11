Teen arrested after attempted break-in, New Castle police say

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — A teenager was arrested after attempting to break into a car in New Castle, police said.

According to police, the attempted break-in happened on Dec. 9 along Beckford Street.

The suspect reportedly fired a gun as he fled the scene while being chased by witnesses.

When police began checking the area, they saw a 17-year-old who fit the description of the suspect.

Police said the teenager jumped a fence and ran from officers.

He was found under a porch and taken into custody.

The teenager, who police did not name, is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group