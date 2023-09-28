Teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A 17-year-old was taken into custody on a homicide warrant in connection with a fatal shooting in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh police, Diontae Carter was arrested without incident and is charged as an adult with criminal homicide, robbery, carrying a firearm without a license and possession of a firearm by a minor in connection with the shooting.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of Excelsior Street at 10:43 a.m. on Sept. 19.

When officers arrived on scene, they administered aid to the 15-year-old victim, later identified as Mohamed Hussein, until medics arrived. He was then taken to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died, according to public safety officials.

Carter is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

