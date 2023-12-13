Teen back in unsecured shelter after escaping, leading police on search last weekend, sources say

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Multiple sources confirm to Channel 11 that Robert Cogdell, one of the two teens accused of leading police on a search last weekend after walking out of a court-ordered stay at the county’s juvenile shelter, is now back in that same shelter wearing an ankle monitor.

Braedon Dickinson is the other teen accused of going on the run.

Dickinson is one of seven charged in the murder of a man in New Kensington last year - is now in the detention center, along with an unidentified juvenile, who is not connected to this search incident from the weekend.

“As of right now until we’re at adequate staffing levels that will keep the staff and the detainees secure, we’ll react to that as circumstances allow,” Westmoreland County Commissioner Ted Kopas said.

Kopas says across the state, juvenile offender housing is tough.

“We are in a crisis situation,” he said.

The shelter is in the same building as the detention center.

Channel 11 broke the news yesterday - when the county told us two teens simply walked from the shelter.

It does not have restrictions on people coming and going.

Dickinson was ordered to stay there in early November, and the DA’s office said he was wearing an ankle monitor.

“Unfortunately, the courts have to deal with the tools that are available. At the time of his initial placement, that was really the only option,” Kopas said.

Now, Cogdell is back in that same shelter on an ankle monitor.

Jeff Balzer, the chairman of the juvenile detention board compared it to house arrest and said Cogdell is not allowed to leave.

There’s not enough staff to run the detention center full-time. They have six employees and need 12 to staff the detention center around the clock. It’s why they’ve only opened it to two juveniles.

“This place is a lot of work, and they certainly have their hands full down there. Like I said earlier, I pray for them. It’s a tough job, but when you win with these kids, it’s very rewarding,” Balzer said.

Judge Michele Bononi, who oversees the county’s juvenile system did not return our requests for comment or an interview.

The next meeting for the juvenile detention board is scheduled for Monday morning.

