Teen charged in shooting of Uber driver in Pittsburgh facing more charges in second similar shooting

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — A 15-year-old is facing more charges after police said he was involved in two separate shootings involving rideshare drivers two days apart.

Investigators have now filed charges against Keith Lovelace, who they said committed a similar crime just days earlier.

On April 16, police were called to the area of Shady Park Place, an apartment complex along Lobinger Street. A man told them he was dropping off a passenger when two people in masks opened the car door and tried to force him out. When the driver sped off, his window was shattered by a bullet. Allegheny County police said Lovelace pulled the trigger.

It was a similar situation to another shooting that Lovelace was charged in connection with that happened two days earlier. A rideshare driver was shot near Pittsburgh’s Zone 5 in the city’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood. The victim told police that he had three teenage boys in his backseat, later identified as Lovelace, Kavontay Jordan, and Bruce Jones, when they attempted to steal his car. When he resisted, he was shot. All three were arrested and charged in that incident.

Investigators said bullet casings recovered at that scene matched those found two days later in North Braddock. Court documents indicate live rounds found in a gun Lovelace had on him when he was arrested also matched those casings.

