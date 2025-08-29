Teen wanted in connection with shooting in City of Washington arrested

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — The teenager wanted in connection with a shooting in the City of Washington has been arrested.

Police say the underage suspect was taken into custody overnight in Pittsburgh and transferred to a juvenile detention facility in Steubenville. His name has not been released since he is currently being charged as a juvenile. Sources tell Channel 11’s Cara Sapida he had a gun on him when he was caught.

Investigators believe the teen made threats against Washington High School football players while on the run, prompting the team to practice temporarily at an undisclosed location.

Earlier this month, police arrested another suspect, 16-year-old Tristan Lassic, in connection with the July 29 shooting. Police say Lassic shot a man multiple times in the back.

Lassic, who is being charged as an adult, is accused of cutting off his ankle monitor and carrying out the shooting. He was out on bond at the time, following an earlier firearms charge.

